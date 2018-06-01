Moline native Jeff Whitaker has been named interim principal of Rock Island High School after the Rock Island-Milan School Board voted 5-2 Thursday to hire him.
Whitaker will begin duties on July 1 for the 2018-2019 school year at a salary of $123,820. He currently is assistant principal at Marine Leadership Academy, a seventh through 12th grade school in Chicago
He said he was “thrilled and very excited” for the opportunity to come back home.
“I believe in the Rock Island community and I want to be a part of this community to help Rock Island students do great things,” Whitaker said. During the lengthy executive session, which lasted two hours and 27 minutes, Whitaker met with faculty and staff. “Everyone I have talked to seem excited to be here in Rock Island, they love their students and they love their jobs,” Whitaker said. “I’m going to come in and learn from the teachers I have already met and the community and see what great things are already happening in Rock Island.”
Board members Linda Dothard, David Rockwell, Gary Rowe, Tiffany Stoner-Harris and Terell Williams voted in favor of hiring Whitaker, while Kevin Nolan and Marji Boeye voted against his hiring.