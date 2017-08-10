Pleasant Valley High School student Ramya Kumar recently graduated from the Students and Teachers as Research Scientists summer program at the University of Missouri, St. Louis.
Kumar was one of 96 high school students from across the country to graduate from the six-week research program that matches high school and undergraduate students with scientist mentors in scientific and mathematics fields.
She worked with Dr. Sergey Koroleve of Saint Louis University on the “Mechanism of PALB2 interaction with various DNA substrates.”