WILTON (Iowa) High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its class of 56 students:
Academics
NOAH BROWN, son of Matthew Brown and Kori Brown of Wilton, plans to major in engineering at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Honor Society
- National Merit Scholar commended student
- ACT composite score of 34
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In 11th grade I was president of our economics class business. We decided to make school spirit stainless steel cups for our product. When looking at cup options there were a great deal for YETI cups from China. I took a risk and purchased them. After doing some more research I realized that the cups were knock-off YETI cups and we had spent over $300 on fake cups that would be illegal to sell. I quickly contacted the company and got our money refunded, but it was very concerning for a couple of weeks. This was a good lesson in business ethics and the need to research product prior to purchasing.
The Arts
LIEF CLEVENGER, son of Rebecca Schubich and Jeremy Schubich of Wilton, plans to major in fine arts/music at Muscatine Community College.
Top 3 achievements:
- Honor Roll
- Honor Choir
- Division 1 Rating at state solo speech contest
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I will never forget learning about the circle of fifths in my music theory class. I will remember this forever because it changed the way I look at music. Music can portray people's feelings far better than words can. Music has always been something important to me, and I remember this moment as being something that fueled my interest in music. Before learning about this, I did not understand the complexity and depth of music. This was my first steps into understanding how vast music is. Before learning about the circle of fifths, I had a somewhat small understanding of music theory with many holes in my knowledge. The circle of fifths became a great tool for me, helping me fill in these gaps in my understanding.
Humanities
JENNIE DURAN, daughter of Laura Bothell of Wilton, plans to major in psychology and criminal justice/criminology with a minor in Spanish at the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Top 3 achievements:
- Honor roll, every semester
- ACT Reading and Writing score higher than 30
- Straight "A" student
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I first knew that I wanted to study psychology after my first day of psychology class with my teacher, Mr. Erik Grunder. Not only did the content that we discussed and learned about in that class interest me, but it helped me to better understand myself and others. Mr. Grunder is, in my opinion, one of the best teachers at Wilton because he works hard to share his passion and knowledge about the subject - which is exactly what happened with me. Because of the positive learning experiences and life lessons learned in my very first psychology class, I have a strong idea of what I would like to do for the rest of my life.
Leadership
TREY BRISKER, son of Kevin and Jenny Brisker of Wilton, plans to major in aeronautical engineering at the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Top 3 achievements:
- 2018 152 lb. State Champion, wrestling
- 2017 Academic All-State Honorable Mention, wrestling
- Rivarly Series Student Athlete
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: In physics class, we were looking at the Planeterrella from the University of Iowa. The Planterrella is an exhibit that lets students look at how plasma is formed. It was interesting to watch the plasma because it glowed a purple color that in specific areas. We learned more about plasma later that class, but it showed me that science is one of the more fascinating things the world has to offer. Science is never done and is always trying to find more ways to explain natural phenomenon. The never-ending process of investigating and finding explanations only leads to more knowledge for the human mind. I feel that going into a field of science means you'll always be learning which is amazing.
Math/The Sciences
RILEY ALLEN, son of Rachel Allen of Wilton, plans to major in computer networking at Morrison (Illinois) Institute of Technology.
Top 3 achievements:
- Honor Roll all four years
- A 3.6 GPA
- Taking 4 college courses as a sophomore
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: It's not really a single experience but a classroom that I think I'll remember forever. It was Mr. Bean's class where I took math and programming. The most important experience I had in that class was my first programming class when I was a freshman. Before then I had never really done much with computers but I was starting to get interested in them. It was sitting in that class working on some of my first programs when something really clicked with me. I realized that I really liked working on programs and I've taken programming for the last four years. It was also that experience that got me interested in computers and got me really into technology. Mr. Bean has made his room a place to have fun and learn about technology, math, and science and that's what is really memorable for me.
Vocational Education
TYLER HARTMAN, son of Perry and Debora Hartman of Wilton, plans to major in agricultural business at Iowa State University, Ames.
Top 3 achievements:
- National Council of Youth Leadership Scholar
- Muscatine County 4-H'er of the Year
- All-Academic in all sports
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: One class experience I will always remember is the recreation of what it was like sleeping and being in a cold environment during WWII. This was a Modern U.S. class with our teacher, Eric Grunder. He has taught me many things and tries his hardest at getting involved with the students by doing activities while still getting the point across. During this event we went outside in the snow dug a 6-inch deep hole where we had to picture sleeping in it at night like the soldiers trying to stay below artillery fire. We also got to eat an MRE just like the soldiers also. This taught my fellow classmates and I what the struggle was for these men fighting over in foreign lands without any shelter day in and day out.
Young Journalist
JACOB SHEPHERD, son of Cara Shepherd and Jason Shepherd of Wilton, plans to major in psychology at Simpson College, Indianola, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements:
- Honor Roll, 4 years
- Quad-City Times Salute to Academics & Achievement
- Editor of school newspaper
Describe a classroom learning experience you’ll remember forever: I will not forget the experiences that I had while I was in Journalism class. I have taken the class for two years and been newspaper editor for one year. My first year in the class was during the 2017 Presidential elections. During this time, I found writing about the campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to be extremely interesting. While writing about the election, I also had to review other people's articles and help find any mistakes. Now, in 2018, I am the newspaper editor and find joy in reviewing others articles and helping people find topics to write about. Putting the articles into the paper's format is very time-consuming but also rewarding in the end.