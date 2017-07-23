An elderly woman was killed Sunday when her car was struck head-on by another vehicle whose driver had lost control of it, Bettendorf Police Sgt. Rich Streepy said.
The crash occurred at 1:10 p.m. in the 3800 block of US 67 (State Street).
Streepy said a 17-year-old Bettendorf male was driving a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee east on US 67 when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line into westbound traffic.
The Jeep crashed head-on into a westbound 2006 Ford Focus driven by a 86-year-old Bettendorf woman. The impact trapped the woman in the vehicle and firefighters had to cut her out of the car.
Both drivers were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The condition of the teen was not released by authorities Sunday.
The names of the drivers were not released pending family notifications.
The crash remains under investigation by Bettendorf crash investigators.