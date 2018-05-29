Imagine adding professional basketball players to your pickup basketball team to play against a squad of East Moline's finest.
Mark 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, on your calendars to learn how it turns out.
The third annual Hoops 4 Hope will hop on to courts at Hereford Park, 400 13th St., East Moline, to test players' basketball prowess.
United Township High School standouts Kannon Burrage and Tayvian Johnson, who went on to play collegiate and professional basketball in Australia and Brazil, respectively, will team up on a community star-laden team to take on members of the East Moline Police Department.
Police Capt. Tom Reagan predicted the police should come up with a victory, despite not remembering the final score of last year's matchup.
"It was close," Johnson said. "I think it was three points, or something like that. The final score really didn't matter, except for while they on the court."
"Then it was serious," Reagan said.
But what Reagan did guarantee was that people attending the event will have a fun, free time.
"I know for a fact that you will have fun, eat well and be in a very safe environment," he said. "This event is the best thing I've been a part of," Reagan said. "The way the community and officers get together is something special, and not easily replicable in other parts of the country.
"We will have food, fun and raffle prizes," he said. "We will have two bouncy houses and water sprinklers provided by the fire department."
New this year will be a kickball game, as well as the main basketball event, Reagan said.
Johnson picked up the ball last year to co-sponsor the event, filling in for Burrage, who was playing ball in Australia at the time and unable to appear.
Burrage is back in the area, looking for a coaching position.
Johnson moved back into downtown East Moline last week, and said he's not picked up a basketball for at least two months.
One of his opponents, Lt. Jason Kratt, is out of basketball action after having shoulder surgery, but will be on hand to assist coaching the cops.
"It's a great event," Kratt said. "I've done it for the last two years, and am disappointed I'll be off this year. You really don't know what kind of shape you're in until you play a little pickup basketball."
Everybody in the police department looks forward to the chance to play people they see on the streets every day, Kratt said.
"When we're not in uniform, we're just another person, instead of being just that cop," he said.
"The best way to police a community is to know it," Johnson.
"And coming from a black man, I'm grateful to have a police department that does a great job in building bridges in today's climate," he said.
Burrage started the program two summers ago, bothered by negative news reports from Louisiana, Minnesota and Texas.
Those reports tended to be the only way people overseas thought about life in America.
So he developed a platform using basketball and law enforcement officers to show community pride at its best, to "send a message of harmony."
"People tell me things have gotten better, but if you hear the news today, you hear a lot about how issues are still there, but luckily not in our area," Burrage said.