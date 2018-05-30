BARSTOW -- The person who died in a Tuesday night accident on Interstate 80 near Barstow has been identified as Steven A. Pavao, 56, of East Moline.
A preliminary examination of the victim indicated that death was caused by multiple traumatic injuries related to the crash, according to Brian Gustafson, Rock Island County coroner.
Because of the obvious nature of the injuries, no autopsy is planned, but toxicology tests are scheduled.
According to Illinois State Police, at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday the driver of a 2002 black Nissan Pathfinder was westbound on I-80 near mile marker 4.5 when, just east of the overpass for the Burlington Northern Railroad, the vehicle left the road.
The vehicle went through the center median, over and down the embankment for the railroad tracks before rolling over and catching fire.
Pavao was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Colona and Barstow/Carbon Cliff fire departments responded to the accident, along with state police, Genesis Ambulance, Colona Police, East Moline Police and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department.
The accident remains under investigation.