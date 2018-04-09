East Moline firefighters on Monday rescued a would-be dog rescuer whose boat became disabled in the mud.
William "Bill" Moon, of East Moline, was returned to shore and his wife, Tina, on Monday morning when his boat became mired while searching for their dog, Nikita.
Tina Moon said she wasn't sure how long Nikita had been missing. The dog was first noticed missing Sunday night as snow began to fall in the area.
A search for Nikita -- a 6- to 7-year-old German shepherd -- resumed around 7 a.m. Monday with the arrival of sunlight, Tina Moon said. Another shepherd, Duke, helped "smell out" Nikita, she said.
When Bill Moon set out by boat to attempt a rescue, he got mired in thick mud, prompting the call to the fire department for a water rescue. Nikita was on a 4-by-4-foot patch of land while Bill Moon was stuck knee-deep in about 4 to 5 inches of mud in an area near Illinois 5 just north of the former Quad-City Downs.
Bill Moon was unharmed and declined treatment. Nikita also showed no worse for wear despite the overnight sojourn, Tina Moon said.
Firefighters had to walk about 350 feet down train tracks to reach the rescue site, East Moline Fire Department Capt. Jerry Bennett said. One crew member came equipped with a dog bone to offer Nikita, he said.
Bennett described the area as a marsh. Water stood about 5 feet deep, according to East Moline Battalion Chief Bruce Colmer who said the rescue took a little more than an hour.
Firefighters practice water rescues a couple times a year and were prepared for it, Colmer said.