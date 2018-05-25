East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds wasn't born when the city's only police fatality happened.
Police Officer Richard Morton was killed May 25, 1969, six months before Chief Reynolds was born. But the date has remained important to memorialize Officer Morton ever since, Reynolds said Friday.
"We remember our fallen brother officer, Richard Morton, and thank officers for what they do on a daily basis, working a dangerous job on a daily basis," Reynolds said.
According to records, Morton was shot and killed after he and his partner, Robert Butcher, responded to a call of a man on 10th Avenue threatening children with a BB gun.
When the two officers arrived on scene, they attempted to have the man surrender the BB gun. But the man, identified as Daniel Hougas, suddenly produced a .32-caliber revolver from his pocket and opened fire, records indicate.
Morton was struck in the chest during the exchange of gunfire. Still, he was able to return fire, along with his partner, and kill Hougas.
Following the incident, Morton was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wound during surgery several hours later.
Butcher has attended previous ceremonies in East Moline, but was under the weather this year and unable to attend, Reynolds said.
Friday's ceremony included the posting of colors, the national anthem performed by United Township High School students, short speeches by Chief Reynolds and East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman, an invocation by police chaplain, the Rev. Kent Umbarger, and a student rendition of "God Bless America."
Officers placed a wreath on Morton's headstone, followed by a 21-gun salute, taps and bagpipes.
Morton was 30 at the time of his death. He had been an East Moline police officer for four years when the shooting occurred.
Station No. 2, where the memorial took place Friday, is at the corner of 19th Street and Morton Drive, which was named in his honor. The coincidences made it a fit location to honor Morton on the exact day the shooting 49 years later, Reynolds said.
"It always reminds us of the dangers faced by police," he said. "If we don't honor our own, who will?"