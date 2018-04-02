Visiting fans of the rock band Kansas on Wednesday will have to locate the historic Adler Theatre without the help of bright, flashing lights.
A crew with the Davenport-based Acme Sign Co. scrapped the now-former, near-30-year-old neon marquee on Monday, making room for its brighter, flashier replacement later this month.
Workers will vacate the site by 5 p.m. Wednesday, three hours before Kansas is slated to hit the stage, said Rick Palmer, executive director of the city-owned 2,400-seat performance venue at 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
"We'll open for business as usual," he said. "Everything's the same on the inside."
The new multi-colored marquee will feature a pair of angled 30-foot-long LED screens designed to advertise upcoming shows to passing motorists on East 3rd Street. A 36-foot-tall vertical blade sign bearing the Adler name will be installed above the marquee on the east edge of the building. A total of 2,100 LED bulbs adorn the structures, which mix "modern technology with classic architecture," Palmer said.
"The design is based off the first marquee that was installed in 1931," he continued, referring to the RKO Orpheum that preceded the Adler. "It deserves the architectural integrity of what used to be there."
Michigan-based architect Eric Larsen drafted the plans and Wagner Electric Sign Co., of Elyria, Ohio, began building the additions at the end of 2017. Palmer hopes workers will finish the framing portion of the job before the end of the week.
The Adler raised $234,000 in private donations for the $340,000 project, which the Davenport City Council approved in October. The city chipped in the remaining $106,000 to fund the facelift, an example of a private-public partnership Palmer hopes to replicate down the road.
"We could've redone the marquee, but without the private funding, it would've been much simpler," he said. "It probably wouldn't have had the architectural decor that it has."
Adler staff is working to develop an official fundraising branch of the theater to help supplement funding for future improvement projects.
"The city's always going to take care of the building, and they're going to do the things that have to be done, but there's always more," he said. "The theater is an icon of the community, and we believe this is one way to help make it the best it can be."