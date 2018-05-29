John Thodos comes from a proud military family. His father, uncles, father-in-law and his son have all served their country in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps.
The former East Moline mayor took a different path of public service, devoting 20 years to his city — first as 2nd Ward alderman and then 12 years as its mayor. But now, Thodos finds himself in a new role that unites his experience and his military interest.
As a new Army Reserve ambassador to the 88th Readiness Division, he will serve as an ombudsman for the Army Reserve. He is one of three ambassadors to Illinois, which has one of the largest concentrations of Army Reservists in the Northcentral Region that spans from Ohio to the Pacific. His job will be to answer questions and solve issues that arise with a reservist, an employer, a new recruit or others agencies linked to the Army Reserve.
"If I don't have the answer, I have resources," he said.
Still chairman of the Rock Island Arsenal Development Group, Thodos said his connections to the Arsenal and his 20 years of working with local, state and federal government "have given me the knowledge, the connections. I know how all the parts work ..."
As ambassador, he is a civilian federal employee reporting to Lt. Gen. Charles Luckey, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command. The unpaid position is a three-year, renewable appointment.
"It was an honor even to be asked," said Thodos, who was after shortly after he stepped down last year as mayor. He was unseated in 2017 by now Mayor Reggie Freeman.
The request to be an ambassador came from First Army's Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty and Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Chris Gentry.
Thodos, 54, is just back from training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, where he was imbedded in a unit doing actual military training. Suited up for combat and seated inside a Humvee, which he knows is the Rock Island Arsenal's pride and joy, he said "It was live training. Real live ammo shell casings were falling into our laps."
While the experience helped expand his military knowledge, most of his fellow ambassadors did not need it. Most ambassadors are career military, he said.
"This is a way I can serve," he said. "I will never be a veteran, but at least I can help the veterans."
To contact Thodos, email him at alderman2@aol.com.