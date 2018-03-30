Federal authorities will be allowed to keep more than $40,000 seized during a 2014 drug investigation.
Joel Timothy McCalebb, 54, of Davenport, was sentenced in 2016 to 24 months in prison on a charge of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, according to court records from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.
The charge stemmed from allegations that, between 2013 and June 2014, McCalebb used Trust Auto Sales Inc. -- described as a "sham" dealership -- at 801 11th St., Rock Island, as a distribution hub for high-grade marijuana from Los Angeles.
The forfeiture complaint states that, during a June 2014 investigation, police inspecting a package sent to Trust Auto found 1.25 pounds of high-grade cannabis. Investigators let the package be delivered under surveillance and then executed search warrants at Trust Auto, McCalebb's two Davenport properties and U.S. Bank accounts under his control.
About $15,000 was recovered from one of the properties, and $25,000 came from accounts at U.S. Bank.
McCalebb contended the complaint included information that was false, inconsistent or unsubstantiated. The seized money was legitimately earned, he alleged, and was for personal savings and family expenses or was the result of legitimate business at Trust Auto.
Authorities said the $40,000 was to be used for drug transactions, allowing it to be forfeited to the federal government. McCalebb contended the money was the result of legitimate business transactions, not drug activity, and should be returned to him.
Judge Sara Darrow ruled in favor of forfeiture on March 23.
Two Los Angeles men were also sentenced in 2016 for in connection to the drug ring, court records state.
Gianco F. Sheridan, 28, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for money laundering, court records state. Quisontro Rahman Hart, 36, also is serving a 33-month sentence for a drug conspiracy charge.