Marrying one of the most famous operas with a longtime personal goal, Saul Nache is thrilled to play the title part in a new production of "The Marriage of Figaro" next weekend.
"It's a dream role. It's one of those bucket lists," said the 36-year-old United Township High School graduate of performing in the W.A. Mozart classic June 8 and 10 at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, in a first-time partnership among Genesius Guild, Opera@Augustana, Opera Quad-Cities and the St. Ambrose University Music Department.
"I love Figaro. He's such a great guy," said Nache. "The whole reason for this show is to not let another dude try to take advantage of his soon-to-be bride. That is just so noble. He just wants to keep his love for himself."
In the 1786 opera, Figaro is Count Almaviva's personal valet and he’s engaged to marry the countess’ maid, Susanna.
In addition to Nache, a baritone who teaches voice at Illinois Wesleyan University, Augustana College and Bradley University, "Figaro" features 2017 Augie grad Emmalynn Tully as Susanna, Kelly Hill as Marcellina, real-life spouses Jonathan and Rochelle Schrader as the count and countess and Sarah Lounsberry as Cherubino.
The new collaboration continues a tradition of summer opera in the Quad-Cities, now in an indoor setting. Previously, summer opera sponsored by Genesius Guild and Opera@Augustana was held in Rock Island's Lincoln Park. The move to a climate-controlled environment will provide greater acoustics, lighting and improved parking, said Opera Quad-Cities president Ron May.
Founded in 2001, the nonprofit organization is dedicated to supporting the musical art of opera and related programs in the community. This will be the first time in 10 years the group is producing a fully-staged opera with sets and orchestra, in Allaert Auditorium at St. Ambrose University.
Over the last four years, Genesius and Opera@Augustana -- with mainly student performers -- presented Strauss’s "Die Fledermaus,” Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi,” Copland’s “The Tender Land” and last summer’s selections from Gian Carlo Menotti.
“This varies the participation. Opening it with Opera Quad-Cities, we have a lot more professional talent, and that really has grown our ability and excellence,” said Tully.
"It also helps to be paid, instead of more volunteer work," she said. "You put more effort into it. Not that you wouldn't otherwise, but it's nice to be appreciated monetarily."
The Q-C native has been active in community theater the past five years through collaborations with Opera@Augustana, Genesius and Augustana, singing in “Dido and Aeneas,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Amahl and the Night Visitors” and last summer's “Old Maid and the Thief.”
Nathan Windt, St. Ambrose University assistant professor of music and its director of choral activities, will conduct the opera. He has been part of rehearsals since the start.
With a pit of about 25 players and cast of 30, the opera will be sung in an English translation of the original Italian. Nache's last Opera@Augustana production was “The Magic Flute” in 2012 as Papageno.
"I'm a native to this region, so its really nice to come back and do opera here," he said.
May said the plan is to do one work each June on each side of the river.
"Opera is so unique to a community, and I hope the community will get behind it because it's a real statement of the vitality of our community that we have opera," he said. "Much of it is our own people performing. That says so much about our community, and this is something we should all get behind, and nurture it."