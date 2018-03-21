The third and final reading and vote on Palmer College of Chiropractic’s request to rezone 37.63 acres to a Planned Institutional District, or PID, will be held Wednesday at the regularly scheduled Davenport City Council meeting.
The first two of three votes to pass the ordinance were both unanimous, but that does not mean the council or the public have not brought forth issues of concern about the PID and about the health of the city.
The biggest issue that has been raised in the meetings, and the main one many speakers have touched upon, is the lack of affordable housing in Davenport.
During the city council meeting held March 14, prior to the second vote on the issue, John DeTaeye, of Humility of Mary, which operates a homeless shelter at 1016 W. 5th St., told the council that there is a “dramatic shortage” of affordable housing in the city, particularly for those people making $25,000 or less annually.
Scott Tunnicliff, director of the Hilltop Campus Village, also told the council at the March 14 meeting that Davenport’s big institutions that have PIDs— St. Ambrose University, Genesis Medical Center and Palmer College of Chiropractic — have been at the heart of the quality of life Davenport residents enjoy.
But the problem of affordable housing is much greater than the PIDs, he said, and the city needs to take on the challenge of urban revitalization.
Tom Tiemeier, of Palmer College, told the council that of 37.63 acres in the PID, Palmer owns 32 acres. Of that, 25 acres is devoted to the college’s buildings, parking lots and green spaces.
Of the 13 acres in the PID that are zoned residential, Palmer owns half, Tiemeier said.
Palmer owns a number of the residential buildings, including six large apartment buildings, he said, along with some houses that are rented to students.
Tiemeier said there are 10-12 houses in the area that are vacant because their condition did not create an economic advantage to rehabilitate them.
Of the three or four acres that Palmer does not own in the PID, there are maybe 10 residential buildings, houses or apartment houses, and probably half of those are being rented to Palmer students.
The PID does not require the owners of those buildings to sell to Palmer, nor does it require Palmer to buy and own that land, Tiemeier said.
“This was a process long in coming and we had community meetings last summer,” Tiemeier said, adding that there is no reason to delay the process.
Mayor Frank Klipsch has assured those who potentially could be affected by the PID that, “We heard you. This is something that is not taken lightly.”
“You’ll see in the near future one of our top goals is urban revitalization and improving neighborhoods,” Klipsch said. “Focusing on neighborhoods is something we’re really committed to and it’ll unfold so please stay tuned as we move forward.”