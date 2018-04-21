A fire at Arconic Davenport Works that made it to the roof of the building caused thick black smoke to pour over U.S. 67 for a short time Saturday, witnesses said.
The fire was reported at 5:29 p.m.
Arconic spokesman John Riches said that the he was told a small fire started on top of a furnace.
“It was a minor fire,” Riches said. “It was limited to the area above the one piece of equipment. Production was not shut down, no one was injured and no one was evacuated.”
The fire was on the eastside of the building and apparently reached the roof as firefighters used hoses and tower trucks to put out hot spots. Firefighters also used a saw to cut holes in the roof to check for additional hot spots.
One witness who had been driving along U.S. 67 took video that showed black smoke, likely from the roof tar, being carried by the wind. Apiece of equipment just behind a lighting fixture was charred as it had been on fire.
Firefighters from Bettendorf, Riverdale and LeClaire were among the departments responding to the scene.