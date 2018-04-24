A Monday afternoon fire damaged a Moline building, but resulted in no injuries.
At 1:21 p.m. Monday, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 2125 16th St. at a mixed-use commercial and residential building containing two apartments.
No one was home at the onset of the fire and 911 was called by a contractor who was working in the building. Firefighters found moderate smoke and some fire from the rear of the building and quickly confined the fire to the first floor. The fire was fully extinguished in about 15 minutes.
There were no reported injuries; the building suffered moderate fire and smoke damage. All utilities were disconnected, making the structure uninhabitable.
The fire is believed to have started in a first floor bedroom; its cause remains under investigation.
Assistance was provided to the Moline Fire Department by the Moline Police Department, MidAmerican Energy, the Rock Island Fire Department and the Moline Second Alarmers. Assistance to residents was provided by the American Red Cross.
