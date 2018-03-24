A caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to a Moline home early Saturday.
Moline Fire Department Capt. Kevin Neff said that at 4:22 a.m., firefighters were sent to a home at 1822 14th Ave.
When firefighters arrived they found a two-story home with flames on the front porch that was spreading to the siding on the front of the house and making its way into the floor joists between the first and second stories.
Firefighters quickly took care of the fire outside portion of the fire and then went into the home to pull out walls and ceiling to extinguish the fire that had made its way into those spaces.
Neff said the residents of the home were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors and were able to escape the house safely.
There were no reports of any injuries, Neff said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.