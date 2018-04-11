An early morning fire caused an estimated $30,000 damage to a Moline home.
Firefighters were called at 12:05 a.m., Wednesday, to 1705 27 Ave., after a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the front of the 2-story home in heavy flames.
Firefighters were able to confine fire damage to the exterior of the home. A vehicle parked in the driveway also was damaged in the fire.
Smoke detectors alerted residents, who were sleeping, and they were to exit the home without incident.
The family cat was unable to be located initially, but with only light smoke inside the house, was found in good health after the fire.
There were no injuries.
The Moline Fire Department was assisted by the Moline Police Department and Mid-American Energy.