Davenport has a new fire chief.
Michael Carlsten, a 24-year veteran of the Davenport Fire Department whose current position is District Chief, will begin his duties as chief of the department on Thursday. His annual salary will be $119,000.
Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel announced the selection of Carlsten in a news release Tuesday.
“I am excited and honored at this opportunity to lead an outstanding department,” Carlsten said in the news release. “I look forward to the future of the city of Davenport and the Davenport Fire Department.”
Carlsten has spent more than 11 years as a chief officer of the department.
“Chief Carlsten has a proven track record in the management of fire service incidents and first responder initiatives, extensive experience in negotiations, planning and project management and demonstrated skill in the development and execution of large and small scale response plans, which makes him well suited to run the complex operations at the Davenport Fire Department,” Spiegel said in the news release.
“He is a great coach and a strong leader of people,” Spiegel said. “His depth of knowledge and hands-on experience makes him highly qualified for this key leadership position.”
Carlsten holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership from St. Ambrose University, Davenport, and a bachelor of arts degree in organizational management from Ashford University, Clinton. He also holds an associate’s degree in fire science technology from Illinois Central College, East Peoria. He recently earned a certificate from the certified public manager program at Drake University, Des Moines.
He is trained in hazardous materials and technical rescue and served as the technical rescue coordinator for the Davenport department. He also is a member of the State of Iowa’s weapons of mass destruction team.
Carlsten is an original member of the fire department honor guard and is known as “Fire Santa” for holiday department-related events.
Davenport began looking for a new fire chief since the termination of Lynn Washburn on July 27.