Davenport firefighters spend their overnight hours battling a house fire that could be seen for miles.
Firefighters were called around 3:30 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 700 block of 6th Street, just west of Gaines Street in Davenport's historic Gold Coast neighborhood.
Smoke and flames would be seen as far away as Rock Island.
The house was reportedly unoccupied.
Firefighters were still on the seen at 6:30 a.m. putting out hot spots.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.