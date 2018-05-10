Residents of Davenport's Gold Coast neighborhood are mourning the loss of one of the area's historic homes, the circa 1865 Andressen House, that was destroyed early Thursday in a spectacular blaze deemed "suspicious."
The home at 726 W. 6th St. vacant and had been boarded up for years, but neighbors always hoped for a buyer who would be able to restore it to its former glory.
"This is really sad," Alderman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, said Thursday morning from a sidewalk across the street, surveying what was left of the home's brick shell.
Flames from the fire could be seen for blocks, including into Rock Island.
Asked what might have caused a vacant home to burn so intensely, Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said, "this is what we call a suspicious fire.
""It's being treated as a criminal investigation."
Around 10 a.m. Thursday, firefighters remained at the scene, blasting water at the house to knock down unstable walls of brick.
Meginnis, who also lives in the neighborhood, said she was up at 3 a.m. finishing some school work when she smelled smoke and looked out a window.
"I've never seen a fire that big," she said. "I thought there were multiple homes on fire. And big, glowing embers were flowing across Gaines past our house. It was unbelievable."
H.H. Andressen, who built the home, was a German immigrant who came to this country around 1850 with very little money, Meginnis said. He was one of the "49ers,"
But he started several businesses, including a grocery and factory that made window shutters, and eventually became president of German Savings Bank. He also had been a city alderman.
The home was a notable example of the Richardsonian Romanesque style of architecture, she said.
