Firefighters from multiple departments are on the scene this morning of a fire at a storage unit facility off of U.S. 67 in Milan.
Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles rising from the area.
Max Preslar of Rock Island was informed by a witness the fire at Oak Grove Storage in Milan started in his unit, which included about $5,000 worth of household items. There also was a police scanner plugged into the wall to ward off potential break-ins, he said. #qctimes pic.twitter.com/LmZ7sdSQz2— Jack Cullen (@JS_Cullen) May 24, 2018
Dozens of emergency first responders are battling a massive fire here at Oak Grove Storage in Milan. Stay tuned for more details. #qctimes pic.twitter.com/GT0GSFYAXC— Jack Cullen (@JS_Cullen) May 24, 2018