A resolution to begin the first phase of the construction of Main Street Landing is among the items Davenport City Council members will be considering at Wednesday’s council meeting.
The resolution will approve the demolition of the lot known as N5, which is north of the bike trail and east of the skybridge so the city can build what is being called a "flex lot."
“We’ve broken the riverfront down into six different areas that we’ll develop incrementally,” Alderman Kyle Gripp, at large, said Tuesday. “In this fiscal year and in fiscal year '19 we will be doing the N5 lot, which is the flex lot.”
The approval will allow for the demolition of the lot, he said. There is asphalt and concrete and some fencing that needs to come down. “It’s an ugly parking lot right now,” Gripp said.
With the parking lot demolished by the time the city receives its fiscal year '19 budget on July 1, the city can start to build the flex lot, he said.
“We did not want to put just an asphalt parking lot that was surrounded by a world-class park,” Gripp said. “We wanted to put in a parking lot that could be functional for that park.”
The flex lot can be used for parking, festivals, food trucks and concerts, he said.
The cost of the demolition and infrastructure preparations to build the flex lot is estimated to be $484,564.
Davenport has budgeted $1 million per year for the next few years for Main Street Landing projects.
Aldermen will also consider the first reading of an ordinance that will move stands selling consumer fireworks to approved light industrial areas in the city.
At last week’s committee-of-the-whole meeting, it was learned that the proposed ordinance inadvertently included novelty fireworks, such as party poppers and sparklers that can be purchased at local family stores.
The new ordinance will only be for consumer fireworks, known as 1.4g fireworks that include items such as bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles and similar aerial shot fireworks.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said after last week’s committee-of-the-whole meeting the proposed ordinance does not prohibit the sale of fireworks, nor does it change the city ordinance on when those fireworks can be used by consumers.
“Instead of every corner in town having a tent and a fireworks stand, and the potential danger that that may cause, we’re putting the stands into the light industrial areas,” he said. “They’ll be housed in an area that is safer for the public, away from residential areas, but this still allows the fireworks to be used under the limits we’ve established in the city.”
Aldermen also will consider a resolution approving a 90-day extension of the moratorium on changes in business licenses in the Rockingham Road Corridor between Division and South Concord streets where the new license represents a substantial change from the previous use.
According to the city council agenda, city staff has recommended the moratorium as the road improvements to Rockingham Road are nearing completion and a rewriting of the zoning code for that area is pending.