The first World Migratory Bird Day celebration and educational day will be 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. June 2 at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island.
The day is a collaboration between the center, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Guardians of the Prairie and Forest.
The free event will feature speakers, educational booths, family activities such as crafts and games, and live-bird demonstrations. Food trucks will be available on the grounds for lunch.
For more information, contact Greg Wolf at 309-794-0991, extension 208.