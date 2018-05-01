As Davenport begins implementing its River Vision plan with the building of the flex lot at Main Street Landing, City Administrator Corri Spiegel said that ideas and planning for the next phase promises many more exciting developments that will make the area a regional destination point.
The ideas for the not-so-distant future include an urban lounge and what Spiegel described as “The Playground.”
“We want everyone to love life,” Spiegel said. “We want to take people back to a simpler time of life when being outside in the fresh air and sunshine and hanging out with your friends was the cool thing to do."
But the "Wow" factor is not going to be left out.
“We’re building for the 3-year-old, the 33-year-old and the 93-year-old," she said.
Davenport city architect Zach Peterson said the flex lot is a suitable jumping-off point for various ideas.
Parking lot five, the spot for the flex lot that is just to the east of the skybridge, will be excavated and electricity conduits and water lines will be put down, he said. The bids are out on that phase of the flex lot construction now. Then, the flex lot will be built so that there is room for food trucks, and so that the lot can be used for festivals and parties, as well as for parking, when necessary.
The goal is to have the flex lot completed by the end of the calendar year, he said.
The next development will be at parking lot four, which is under the skybridge, Spiegel said.
That spot will contain an urban lounge, which can be transformed as necessary. “It is meant to be hip, and cool and flexible,” Spiegel said. “It can be someone taking a break at lunch and going down to the lounge and sit on a swing set that maybe is lit up, or glows at night or maybe it has LED lights inside or maybe it’s got a funky shape.
“It’s a space where people can go to relax at lunch or bring their family into town,” she said. “Or, maybe we have great programming on Friday night. We have extraordinary entrepreneurs here in the Quad-Cities who, if they want a DJ spinning in the middle of winter in an ice lodge built out of ice bricks, that’s all lit up.
“That’s the Urban Lounge,” she said. “It’s cool and different and a little bit edgy. It’s a perfect complement to the flex lot.”
But the city is waiting on that development so the art can be selected, Spiegel said.
“We’re taking a little bit of a pause with that, because the city is a partner with the Figge Art Museum in doing an art study,” Spiegel said. "The question is how do we incorporate our riverfront with the whole region and do something spectacular.
“Art means a lot of different things to a lot of different people but we want our art to be extraordinary for our community, not just because we want the best possible for the community, but also for the amazing pictures that can be shared through people’s social media,” she said.
The skybridge is in a lot of amazing family photos, Spiegel said. “We want to make more of those amazing family photos so that people will say, ‘That’s where we’re going to take family pictures,’ or to have a family gatherings.”
Because the downtown is a neighborhood, Spiegel said the city wants a playground. “And it needs to be really cool. We don’t want just a playground; we want the playground. We want to have the destination playground for the region at Main Street Landing. We want it to be a place everybody goes and asks, ‘Have you seen it?’”
None of this can be done overnight, but as the next 10 years unfold, Davenport’s riverfront will see a lot of cool changes, she said.
But Main Street Landing is a just one part of the nine miles of Davenport riverfront canvass.
“If you look at the six-year Capital Investment Plan, we’re doing a really cool playground at Credit Island that fits into the cross-fit crowd,” Spiegel said. “That’s one of our projects for this year.”
“We have investments planned for River Heritage Park and Veterans Memorial Park,” she said. “We’re at a unique point in time, so we’re going to take it to the next level over the next decade.
“So when is the riverfront going to be finished? Never," Spiegel said. "We will continue to invest in the asset that makes us extraordinary.”