Flooding pushes Cabela's walleye fishing tournament upriver to La Crosse
The Quad-Cities caught an unlucky break this week weather-wise.
Recent flooding in Pool 15 of the Mississippi River forced organizers of a major walleye fishing tournament to move the event upriver almost 200 miles to La Crosse, Wisconsin.
“We'd rather be there (Quad-Cities), but Mother Nature wouldn’t let it happen,” said Jack Baker, director of Cabela’s National Team Championship scheduled to run May 16-19. “It’s just unsafe to have the boats out there.”
The competition, which drew 200, two-angler teams from 21 states, was expected to generate $150,000 in spending, Lynn Hunt, vice president of sales for the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, said.
“We were planning on hosting anywhere from 600 to 700 people,” Hunt said, accounting for spectators and sponsors in her estimate. “It’s unfortunate, but it can’t be helped.”
Initial plans called for anglers to launch from Sunset Marina in Rock Island, and fish Pools 14-17. Instead, they will take off from Veterans Freedom Park in La Crosse and fish Pools 7-9. This marks the first year Cabela's National Team Championship will be held on the Mississippi.
The river at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is forecast to crest Friday morning at 17.5 feet and hold there through Saturday. However, rainfall may slow the river’s recession, and it is expected to remain above 16 feet, moderate flood stage, for most of next week.
The combination of high water and floating debris would prevent competitors from fishing before the start of the tournament on Thursday, said Scott Anderson, field operations manager for Federation Angler, The Walleye Federation's parent company.
"It really sucks because the folks down there have been amazing, basically for the last year," Anderson said. "It was not fun having to move this event away from those guys."
The news also disappointed the Quad-City Walleye Club, which registered 17 teams in the tournament.
"When you have home-field advantage, you have a lot more confidence," said Chris Stutz, the club's president. "But we lost that."
Anderson hopes Quad-City area anglers make the trip upriver.
"It's not like we’re heading to Ohio or some place," he said. "We’re still on the same river."
While some Quad-City Walleye Club members already are exploring the waters in Wisconsin, Stutz and others fished close to home on Thursday. They plan to leave early Saturday morning.
The entire field will compete May 17 and 18, but only the top 25 teams will advance to the final round on May 19. Teams, which may bring their best five fish to the scale each day, will compete for about $250,000 in cash and prizes. Winners will pocket $25,000 in cash and a new Mercury-powered Ranger boat, with the possibility of winning a second Mercury-Ranger watercraft. In total, the winning team could bring home $165,000 in cash and prizes.
Impressed by the reception they received from the city of Rock Island, which manages Sunset Marina, the tourism bureau and the walleye club, among other groups and individuals, Federation Angler will return for future events.
“We’re going to look at a couple different options," Anderson said. "We hear the bite in the fall is pretty good."