Follow-up file: Under new ownership, Renwick Mansion starts new traditions

New owners purchased the Renwick Mansion in Davenport in August. They host weddings, comedy shows, and other events in the historic property.

A TIMELINE OF THE RENWICK MANSION

1877: The home was built by William Renwick, who took over a lumber/sawmill business founded by his father, James, an immigrant from England. The mansion is an example of Italian Revival Villa architecture.

1907: The mansion became part of St. Katharine’s School.

1973: When the school moved to its Bettendorf location in 1973, the mansion was sold and became part of a nursing home complex.

1983: The mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

1997: After the buildings had fallen into serious disrepair over the next several years, the complex was purchased by historic property developer Chris Ales, who completed a resurrection of the entire St. Katharine’s property as a senior apartment center.

2007: The Renwick mansion was purchased by Joseph Seng, a state senator and Davenport veterinarian. He added geothermal heating and cooling systems. He made the property available to rent for weddings, reunions and overnight stays.

2016: The mansion became available after Seng died in Aug. 2016.

2017: Quad-City natives Dane and Sarah Moulton purchased the property in August and have opened the mansion up to host a variety of events, including concerts and comedy shows along with weddings.