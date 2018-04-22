Breaking
Follow-up file: Under new ownership, Renwick Mansion starts new traditions
When Dane Moulton used to ride his bike up and down Tremont Avenue in Davenport as a kid, he always made sure to sneak a glance at the mansion towering over the hillside.
He’d think to himself, “I wonder what’s going on in there?”
For Moulton, who grew up less than 1-mile away from the Renwick Mansion, there was plenty of mystery surrounding the property built in 1877 by lumber baron William Renwick.
“I’ve always been fascinated by it,” he said. “There’s nothing else like it.”
Moulton eventually got to see inside the historic mansion when he attended family weddings there. He never imagined, though, that he’d one day hold its keys.
Moulton, a math/science teacher with the Davenport Community School District, and his wife, Sarah, purchased the Renwick Mansion in August. It went up for sale following the September 2016 death of its previous owner, Iowa state Sen. Joe Seng.
When the couple, both in their 30s, saw the “for sale” sign, they (jokingly at first) asked each other, “Should we look into it?”
“We love old buildings,” Moulton said. “So many are crumbling or are just left vacant.”
They couldn’t let that happen to this building. Sarah Moulton’s mother got married at the Renwick and so did Dane Moulton’s brother.
“It’s just so unique,” Sarah Moulton said. “To have four acres like this in the middle of Davenport, it’s pretty rare.”
'Open to whatever'
The Renwick's new owners are on a mission to open up the mansion’s doors to the community.
Just weeks after purchasing the property for more than $527,343, according to country records, the couple threw a public solar eclipse-viewing party. They’ve also booked monthly comedy shows, rock concerts, ghost-hunting expeditions and a 1920s-themed New Year’s Eve party. An area music group, the BEEs, filmed a music video there.
“We’re creative people; so we’re open to whatever,” Dane Moulton said.
“We really want people in the Quad-Cities to see this place,” Sarah Moulton added. “We want to get people exposed to it.”
To help with that, a few days after buying the Renwick, Sarah Moulton reached out to Jessica Webb, member relations manager with the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s an intriguing place for sure,” Webb said. “It’s one of those places people want to know the history of and they want a reason to go inside and check things out.”
Webb included. She hadn’t been inside the building prior to Moulton’s call.
“When she contacted me, I wanted to get over there right away,” Webb said.
Her impression?
“It’s amazing,” she said. “You feel like you’re walking back in time, in a good way.”
Webb said if the Moultons hadn’t purchased it, the Renwick could’ve “been just another empty building.
“They’ve taken it from not much activity to hosting their own unique events,” Webb said. “Their definitely putting their own spin on it.”
Weddings take up most of the Moulton’s business — they have 28 booked this year. But they’ll always make time for offbeat events such as “Tomfoolery on Tremont,” a monthly comedy series emceed by area comedian Chris Schlichting, who is also a teacher at Mid-City High School and Davenport West High School.
“You might have noticed there’s not a comedy club in the Quad-Cities,” Schlichting said. “It’s great to be able to offer comedians a cool venue like this.”
Love at first sight
Around the time they saw the Renwick was available, Sarah Moulton was looking for her “next step,” after working for several years as the program director of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities.
“We fell in love with the property,” she said. “That’s why we bought it. And we knew we had to have a business because we couldn’t afford it otherwise.”
The couple also had caught the house-flipping bug. They have renovated three houses, including their current Davenport home.
“We just love old houses and bringing them back to life,” Dane Moulton said, adding that he’s “addicted” to home improvement. “We just enjoy doing it.”
The Renwick, of course, is their biggest project yet and has required, Dane Moulton said, “lots of time and maintenance and lots of gallons of paint.”
On a recent tour of the mansion, Sarah Moulton showed off its grand staircase and each of its nine bedrooms, which come in handy for wedding parties. She noted the building’s woodwork and flooring is original.
And, at the very top, there’s the Renwick’s signature tower that offers, what the Moultons call, “the best view of Davenport in town.”
“It’s great for sunsets,” Dane Moulton said.
It’s the kind of view that reminds Moulton and his wife of 13 years that owning the Renwick, just a year ago, was only a dream.