Bettendorf is one step closer to regulating its fledgling food truck scene.
Aldermen on Tuesday approved the first reading of an ordinance that aims to manage mobile food units throughout the city. The council voted 4-2 in favor of the regulation, which mandates vendors to pay an annual $500 licensing fee to sell food from vehicles as often as they want on public and private property. A single event permit costs $75, and an annual pushcart license costs $150.
Councilmen Scott Webster, 5th Ward, and Scott Naumann, 2nd Ward, opposed the ordinance. They contended that taxpaying brick-and-mortar establishments in Bettendorf should not have to pay the $500 fee to operate personal food trucks on their respective properties.
"It's almost double taxation," Webster said.
Both aldermen expressed concerns for Meatheads Meat Market, calling the stipulation "unfair" for the business that regularly serves customers from its food truck outside its brick-and-mortar location at 2503 53rd Ave.
"As soon as they move, they're subject to that fee," Naumann said. "When they're on that property, I think it's just a distribution of their product."
Not every business owner in that specific circumstance shared the same sentiment, "so we felt to leave the ordinance as is," said Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter.
"We've done our best to hear from food truck operators to get their perspectives, and responses are all over the board" Reiter said. "Some folks are going to be upset, some are content."
Two food truck owners attended the meeting to learn more about the ordinance. Martín García, owner of La Flama on Wheels, and Mike Schaefer, owner of Streets of Italy, addressed the council. Last year, both businesses parked their mobile food units in the parking lot outside K&K True Value Hardware, 1818 Grant St., and served food to customers without paying a fee.
"I wouldn't go to K&K for $500," Schaefer said Tuesday after the meeting.
If García decides to pay the city $500 to return to K&K, he may increase his prices.
"At the end of the day, you're going to hit the customer, unfortunately, because the city hits you with a fee," he said. "Instead of me selling my tacos for $1.50, they're going to be $2.50."
City staff landed on its fee structure by analyzing the property taxes paid by 20 restaurants in Bettendorf, Reiter said. Those properties pay an average $3.72 per square foot, and the average food truck is 128 square feet, Reiter said, equaling $476.16. If a food truck operates for 30 weeks out of the year, the cost comes to about $16.50 per week.
"We wanted to provide a neutral environment for restaurants and food trucks, so everyone is operating under the same competitive platform," Reiter said. "Hopefully that motivates food trucks to get out as much as they can and operate regularly."
Every mobile food unit that requests a permit must be approved by the City Council. If a vendor wants to operate in a park, the Park Board would have to approve its application before the council has a say.
In Davenport, every food truck, cart or trailer must purchase a $55 one-year license before setting up shop in private parking lots, parks and on the street in front of a business. Vendors who want to operate on the street, at a park or within one of the city’s designated mobile food unit zones must pay an additional $550 for an annual permit.
Reiter said he expects Bettendorf's new food truck ordinance to take effect immediately after the April 17 city council meeting.