The city of Bettendorf next month will bid farewell to 14 longtime employees, including four department heads, who accepted early retirement offers designed to offset a $1.2 million budget shortfall.
Fire Chief Gerry Voelliger (28 years), Finance Director Carol Barnes (27 years, 2 months), Parks and Recreation Director Steve Grimes (24 years, 11 months) and Community Development Director Bill Connors (20 years, 9 months) are slated to leave April 27. The entire group, which includes five employees with 35-plus years of experience, has worked a combined total of more than 440 years for the city.
“There’s a lot of knowledge walking out the door in one day,” Grimes, 62, said Friday, the decision deadline for eligible employees interested in the incentive program.
Early outs were limited to full-time employees who will have been employed by the city at least 10 years by April 27. They also must be at least 60 years of age by Dec. 31, 2018. Twenty-nine current employees from various departments fit the bill.
Bettendorf will pay out $1.3 million in incentives, but the city should break even within 18 months, city officials said. They expect the deal to save the city an estimated $730,000 annually.
City Administrator Decker Ploehn, who designed the plan, said it will balance Bettendorf’s budget and save the city from increasing the property tax levy rate. The vacant positions will be filled through internal promotions and hirings.
“We’ve cross-trained people very well, and we’ve created a succession plan so that if anyone left for vacation or anything else, we could replace them,” Ploehn said. “I feel good about the future and the opportunities this will create for others.”
'Huge shoes to fill'
As interim City Administrator in 1990, Ploehn was tasked with finding a fire chief, his first assignment. He hired Voelliger, who formerly worked as a first responder and ski patrolman in Colorado.
Voelliger’s impending retirement as chief of the city’s part-paid, part-volunteer force will mark the end of a legacy for his family, which has been involved with the department since 1924, the 63-year-old said Monday.
In 1999, he launched the resident volunteer program at the Surrey Heights Station, 5002 Crow Creek Road. It since has jump-started many firefighters’ careers, including that of Lt. Matt Lawson, now president of the Bettendorf firefighters union.
The chief’s exit “will be hard for us,” Lawson said. “Whoever takes over that role has huge shoes to fill.”
Voelliger’s efforts in 2015 led to the promotion of seven firefighters, the department’s first promotions since the early 1990s, as well as the reopening, re-staffing and ongoing expansion of the State Street station.
Ploehn said he has not yet decided who will serve as the interim fire chief.
Possible future in politics
Grimes and Connors previously planned to retire in the summer of 2020. Barnes declined an interview request Monday through Lauran Haldeman, Bettendorf’s Public Information Officer.
“From the financial standpoint, it was a pretty easy decision,” said Connors, who doubles as the city’s chief building inspector. “The hard part for me is going to try and figure out a different way to conduct my day now.”
Connors’ retirement coincides with a jam-packed construction calendar this spring and summer in Bettendorf. Projects include Strategic Behavioral Health’s 72-bed psychiatric hospital, the TBK Bank Sports Complex, commonly known as BettPlex, and The Bridges, a 132-unit apartment complex at the former location of the Twin Bridges Motor Inn.
“This is probably as busy a schedule going forward as we’ve had at any specific time in the last 10 years,” Connors said.
He mostly will miss reviewing site development plans, conducting field inspections and forging relationships with people throughout the community. However, the 3rd Ward resident said Friday he is contemplating a future run for a seat on the Bettendorf City Council.
'Tremendous assets'
While Grimes is looking forward to pursuing recreational interests and spending more time with his family, he hopes to remain involved in his community as a volunteer. He intends to make time for the Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation and the Bettendorf Trees Are Us Committee.
Grimes said he is proud to have played a role in several of the city’s accomplishments throughout his career, including renovations at Splash Landing Aquatic Center and Palmer Hills Golf Course. He highlighted the recent expansion of the city’s recreational trail system, too, which helped Bettendorf in 2014 become the first bicycle-friendly community in the Quad-Cities, designated by the League of American Bicyclists.
“I’ll miss the ability to have an impact on the community,” said Grimes, who plans to take the summer off. “I haven’t done that for a long time.”
Grimes said he eventually may consider working as a consultant, "but that remains to be seen."
The future retirees have been “tremendous assets to the city,” Ploehn said.
“I’ve had a long-term relationship, as a colleague, as a friend and ultimately as their boss, with almost all of these people,” he continued. “We will absolutely miss them, both personally and professionally.”