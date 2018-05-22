Four vie for open Scott County treasurer's seat
The retirement of Scott County’s longtime Treasurer Bill Fennelly has sparked a June 5 primary contest for his replacement among both the Democrats and Republicans.
Running on the Democratic side of the ticket are: Jane Duax, 60, and Tom Engelmann, 60. The Republican candidates are: Mike Fennelly, 56, and Greg Guy, 59. All four candidates reside in Davenport.
Bill Fennelly, who has served as county treasurer since 1995, announced in January he would not run for re-election. Fennelly, 84, began a career in government and politics in the 1960s, and spent 14 years as a Scott County supervisor and 13 years on the Davenport Council. He is Mike Fennelly's father.
The four vying for the seat bring varied career and political experiences to the race.
On the Democratic side, candidate Duax has worked in the education, nonprofit and for profit business sectors including jobs at two national retailers and United Way of the Quad-Cities. Engelmann is a CPA in public practice, self-employed since 2000, who has audited local governments and nonprofits.
On the Republican side, Fennelly is in real estate and has been a self-employed businessman for 32 years, previously working in construction and food service. Guy is the business manager for Hiland Toyota and has worked 33 years in professional business and finance environments.
Their political experience varies. Duax worked two years for the New York State Assembly; Engelmann served three terms on the Davenport City Council, as well as served as treasurer and chair for Scott County Democrats; Fennelly touted his involvement in several political campaigns as part of his political family; and Guy has no political experience.
The county treasurer handles property tax payments and motor vehicle registrations as well as oversees county investments.
In surveys completed for the Quad-City Times, the four candidates spoke of the need to keep up with technology and focus on efficiency for the office's customers.
Asked about their goals for the treasurer's office, the candidates said this:
Duax: "Number one would be to maintain a high level of professionalism of staff and (a) customer-oriented office. As the collector and safe-keeper of taxpayer's hard-earned dollars, we have to remember that we are placed in these offices to serve the citizens with dignity and respect. I think it is vital to have open, honest and transparent communication with the residents of Scott County on where and how their hard-earned dollars are being spent and invested. An open door and solid communication is key in providing trust in our local government and responsible customer service to each and every citizen to actually show all the good our tax dollars are doing."
Engelmann: "Increase service to the taxpayers and increase efficiencies."
Fennelly: "My immediate goal is to be a full-time, dedicated treasurer who is 100 percent committed to the position and who will manage the office efficiently and effectively. That is exactly what the citizens of Scott County deserve. I will assist and empower the employees in their varying roles, including the functional areas of motor vehicle registrations, property tax collection and disbursements, and investing."
Guy: "My goals would be first, to give county staff and board members sound data to make fiscal decisions. Secondly, we have to keep up with the challenge of government modernization, with our ever-changing technologies and promote quicker and more efficient transaction times with our residents. This would save tax dollars while still promoting a friendly atmosphere to serve residents with."