The Quad-Cities Bicycle Club is offering a free, two-hour "Smart Cycling Workshop" from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 24, in the meeting room of the Davenport Public Library-Downtown, 321 Main St.
The workshop aims to teach people more about their bikes and to make them comfortable riding in traffic or groups.
Certified instructor Jim Hudson will discuss basic bike maintenance to save money, how to fix a flat and understanding bike gears and changing them efficiently.
He'll also cover what are essential items to carry in your bicycle flat pack and how and when to use them, bicycle safety and rules of the road and group-cycling etiquette.
You'll also get a pre-ride bike inspection checklist.