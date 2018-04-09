To assist residents with spring lawn cleanup the City of Davenport is extending No Sticker Yard Waste Weeks as follows:
- Residents may place yard wastes for curbside collection on their regular garbage day without an Earth Cycle Yard Waste Sticker through Friday, April 20. After April 20, an Earth Cycle Yard Waste sticker will be required on all yard waste bags placed for curbside collection.
- Residents may also dispose of their loose or bagged yard wastes and brush for free by dropping it off at our Compost Facility through Friday, April 27. After Friday, April 27, disposal rates will apply. The facility’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, except holidays.
- For directions, hours, and other information, visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/compost.