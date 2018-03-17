It’s true that we buy most of what our kids need and want, and that well, they are kind of spoiled, but now that our children are 4 and 6, we have been trying to get them to understand more that things cost money. If they want something, it has to be paid for somehow, and that the money to pay for something has to come from work. There are many methods out there for teaching financial responsibility to children that are age-appropriate, but you have to find what works for you and your family.
Pay for chores or not?
There are various schools of thought on this. Some families operate in ways that everyone is a part of the family, so everyone contributes to chores. Others have a list of chores each child is expected to do (putting dishes away), and will pay for extras (cleaning the toilet). Still others give a small amount for every chore completed. We fall somewhere in the middle on this. Our kids are expected to do some things, but we have a list of things they need to do in order to obtain a checkmark, like help put laundry away or be a helper to mom or dad (putting groceries away).When they get 10 checkmarks, they get $5. If they do not do things as asked, they can also lose a checkmark. As they grow up, certainly the expectations will change.
Odd jobs and teenage employment
Of course not everyone has the means or budget to pay for chores, but as your children grow, help them find opportunities to earn money, like babysitting, mowing lawns or shoveling sidewalks. When they are teenagers, encourage them to find some kind of employment, if only in the summers. Assuming it’s not a job to help the family pay for necessities, and just for the teen to earn extra cash, as a teacher, I’m a strong believer that school and school activities should come first. However, having worked as a teenager myself at companies that were willing to work with young people’s schedules, I also know that with the right employers, school can come first, while at the same time providing teens the opportunity to learn to manage their time, as well as learn new responsibilities, including managing money.
Teach them to save
Our boys have two jars they put their money in, marked “Save” and “Spend”. From the $5 our kids earn, they are expected to save $1 of it, which will go in a savings account for something in the future, so 20 percent of their earnings saved. In my mind, that will be the down payment of a car when they are teenagers. A dollar doesn’t seem like a lot now, but as they grow and earn more money, if they continue to save 20 percent of their earnings, they’ll be doing better than most people (including us). It’s very difficult to maintain, I know. They also have to save some of the money they get for birthdays or holidays. Look for banks with child savings accounts, which can come with some nice incentives. I also know some people have a third requirement of “donate,” which I think is a fantastic idea that I want to start at some point.
Have a goal to reach
For the “spend” money, our boys are generally trying to save for some toy. Currently, it’s WWE figures. Rather than wait until they have the money saved, we often buy them when we see the figures on sale. Then the figure goes up on the wall with a price tag on it. The boys know how much money they have to earn to “buy” the figure from us. Sometimes for the figures that cost more, they have even decided to put their money together in order to get the figure sooner. The same kind of method can be used for anything your kid is into. Look up how much things cost and keep a chart of how much they have earned so they can see how far they have to go. If they have a goal in mind, they have to learn that they have to wait until they have enough money to buy it. If you aren’t buying it ahead like we currently do sometimes, take them to the store with you and have them pay for it themselves. They are often very proud to be able to do that. Sometimes, they might even decide that they’ve worked too hard for that money to spend it on something silly.
I don’t know if we’re doing this the “right” way, but I also don’t know that there is a right way. I just know that I want my kids to learn how to earn money, how to save money, and how to spend money wisely. We have to start somewhere, and I think these are important lessons to be teaching our children. So find what works for you to teach your children financial responsibility.