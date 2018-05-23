MOLINE — Maj. Gen. Duane Gamble, the Rock Island Arsenal senior commander, said he sees many good signs for the future of the Rock Island Arsenal.
Speaking Wednesday during the Midwest Small Business Symposium at the TaxSlayer Center attended by about 500 companies, Gamble said he could not say directly that additional jobs will be coming to the Arsenal within the next two to five years.
He noted, however, that the Illinois National Guard is putting a unit there this year. He also said the Civilian Human Resource Agency is adding about 150 new jobs there, for a total of 600, and noted the Arsenal just built about 80 new houses on the island.
“If you really want to know about how people care about their money, look how they spend it,” Gamble said. “And so I will just tell you, watch our behavior and see what we are focused on.
"We are focused on growing the Rock Island Arsenal," he said. "And we are focusing on maximizing the readiness that the organizations on the Rock Island Arsenal generate for our Army. I am pretty confident we are in good shape here.
“I haven’t even heard a good rumor,” he said. “We are growing the island. I know we wouldn’t be doing that if we really thought the island was in jeopardy.”
Gamble said he’s a big advocate for the Arsenal, enough to return for a second stint there.
“The two best things about the Rock Island Arsenal is the history of that island and what it’s done for our Army and our country for over 200 years,” he said.
He also said the talent pool that comes from this part of the country and the Quad-Cities was a strength.
He noted he's never been a part of a Base Realignment and Closure committee and "don’t pretend to have a deep understanding of the BRAC process.
"What I do know is that everything in the Army is about our nation’s requirements," Gamble said. "And as we pivot our focus toward large scale operations, I think we are in a good place with Rock Island.
One of the best ways to add Arsenal-related jobs, he said, was through private companies such as those seen in the TaxSlayer Center Wednesday.
“The turnover is always there,” he said. “We are always bringing in new people — interns or new hires in the community.”
Currently, about 6,200 people work at the Arsenal, creating a total economic impact of $1.2 billion.
“There is literally hundreds of contracts on Rock Island for different services … that we are constantly contracting for," he said.