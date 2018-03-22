David Duvelius, left, and Dwayne Ridenour of Trenton, Ohio, work to disassemble a 1938 John Deere Model L tractor to prepare it to be reassembled for a demonstration Friday morning beginning at 9 a.m. at the RiverCenter in Davenport on Wednesday. The Gathering of the Green conference is a biannual event for John Deere two-cylinder and New Generation tractor collectors, restorers and enthusiasts. The 2018 theme, "Legend, Made Legacy," celebrates the centennial year of John Deere's tractor business. The events continues through Saturday at the RiverCenter.