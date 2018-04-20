Genesis Health Systems is eliminating 48 positions across the system, system spokesman Craig Cooper said Friday.
Genesis has a number of campuses in the Quad-City region including in Davenport and DeWitt in Iowa and Silvis and Moline in Illinois.
Cooper said that the positions eliminated include 12 executive and management positions. Reducing costs was the reason given.
The jobs being eliminated represent about 1 percent of the Genesis workforce, he said.
Genesis, however, has more than 300 open positions to be hired. “Hopefully they will be a match for one of these other jobs and stay,” Cooper said.
Those who do not find another position within Genesis will be provided severance benefits as per policy, he said.
“Health care organizations across the country, including Genesis, are challenged by a rapidly changing health care environment with shrinking reimbursements and escalating costs”’ Cooper said in a news release. “Despite many successful cost-saving measures in recent years, Genesis now must take additional action to position the organization for continued financial viability.
“This adjustment will reduce costs and align our workforce to ensure sustainable financial performance,” he said. “At the same time we make this difficult announcement, we are maintaining our ability to deliver excellent patient care.”
Cooper said that workforce reductions are always a last resort to cut costs.