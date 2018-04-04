DES MOINES — A bill that will crack down on Iowa counties and cities that fail to cooperate with federal immigration authorities is heading to the governor's desk.
The Republican-led Iowa Senate voted Wednesday night to pass the bill, Senate File 481, that would impose financial sanctions against local governments that backers say are providing sanctuary to undocumented immigrants rather than cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in enforcing federal laws in Iowa.
"What this bill does is legal. It's constitutional," said Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, the bill's floor manager. "We are ensuring that law enforcement's going to work with ICE in the future ... Communities will be able to deport some of their criminals. I don't know why they wouldn't want to do that."
Opponents of the bill said it was intended to score political points while scaring, intimidating and dividing Iowans. But Garrett says "the people of the state of Iowa are in favor of this bill." The measure was supported by 28 Republicans, while 17 Democrats and one independent opposed it and one Democrat voted present.
The bill, approved by the House 55-45 one day earlier, would require law enforcement agencies to comply with federal immigration detainer requests for people in their custody. In addition, the legislation would prohibit local governments from discouraging their enforcement officers or others from activities related to enforcing immigration laws.
"This bill has no heart whatsoever," said independent Sen. David Johnson of Ocheyedan, who blasted the measure as an unfunded mandate for local entities because it will require them to hold people without a court order and makes them potentially financially liable, while not providing funding to cities and counties for the costs. "I'm going to go home and take a shower because I feel so dirty. What stains one of us, stains us all."
All of the lawmakers agreed there are no so-called sanctuary cities in Iowa today, but Garrett said officials in Iowa City and Johnson County have tread close to the line, making the bill necessary.
Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, called the bill "fear-mongering" and "disrespectful" toward the work of local law enforcement agencies. He also said the legislation "sends an absolutely terrible message" to young people and workers Iowa is trying to attract and "makes us all less safe."
Garrett said the bill was intended to address situations that arise when federal immigration officials believe someone in custody is in the country illegally and subject to deportation. He said most local law enforcement agencies comply with the requests and cooperate with the federal authorities, but some do not.
"If you're against Senate File 481, you're for the free flow of illegal immigrants into Iowa," said Sen. Rick Bertrand, R-Sioux City, after the vote on final passage. "The rest of this is just window-dressing and pandering."
The legislation, which the governor has indicated she will sign, will create a sanction whereby offending local entities could be denied state funds for up to 90 days for violating the law's provisions. That would apply to road-use tax funds, state property tax replacements, tuition replacement, flood mitigation projects, community college funding, Iowa Economic Development Authority grants and other state funds.
"We're passing a bill that's unconstitutional and poorly written," said Sen. Matt McCoy, D-Des Moines, who said supporters could not cite a single case, "not one example," where law enforcement officials in Iowa had committed violations that S.F. 481 seeks to address. "We are trying to fix a problem that doesn't exist."
Sen. James Carlin, R-Sioux City, said crimes committed by suspected undocumented immigrants is "statistically significant enough" to have the ability to hold them for 48 hours to give federal officials more time to establish their identification and their immigration status. "This is not about race. It's about protecting people. It's about safety," he said.