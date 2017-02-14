Development, development and more development sat atop Bettendorf's priorities for 2017 and halfway through the fiscal year, the city is well-positioned to hit its targets.
Several development agreements have been signed or are in the works including one for the site of the former Twin Bridges Motor Inn, which is expected to be demolished so construction can begin by April 5.
Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter said it will be replaced by a $22 million project that includes 135 market-rate units split between two five-story apartment buildings.
Reiter said the first building is expected to be completed on or before Dec. 31, 2018, and the second building will begin construction immediately upon completion with a targeted finishing date of Dec. 31, 2019.
The Lodge
While the Twin Bridges project came to fruition quickly, Bettendorf is awaiting more news about development opportunities for The Lodge Hotel and Conference Center.
Reiter said a development agreement with Russell Construction was considered last fall, but there have been no signatures thus far.
Since the City Council considered a development agreement, the historic hotel has been demolished and an overlay district and design standards approved, but more progress is expected in the coming months.
"Mr. (Jim) Russell in all of his suggestions and at the demolition ceremony suggested that this spring we're going to be seeing some development opportunities," Reiter said. "We do anticipate you're going to see office professional services, hospitality, or the like."
City Administrator Decker Ploehn said several developers have inquired about the site and are in the process of performing due diligence with respect to development opportunities.
Town Square
It's open season on the area Bettendorf refers to as Town Square.
An exclusive agreement between the city and developer Russell Companies has expired for the 2.5 acre lot between 20th and 21st streets and other developers have shown interest.
While the city has yet to receive any formal proposals, Reiter is optimistic construction could begin in the spring.
"We haven't seen any documentation from any of the developers," Reiter said. "All we have are some thoughts and concepts in general scope. We would expect in the next 30-45 days we're going to see some proposals."
Sports Complex
A private proposal for a youth sports complex in the northern part of Bettendorf is in the works.
"We have a legitimate private proposal on the table," Ploehn said. "We are working our way through the land issues and the developer is working through his financing."
Ploehn said the city will not proceed until that is done, but anticipated a significant proposal would be forwarded to the City Council in the near future.
Ploehn said the sports complex would require creating a tax-increment financing district and could affect what happens with a community center, which is another top priority this year.
"If that were to happen, it will change the scope of the work for both the community center and fitness center," Ploehn said.