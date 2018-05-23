CEDAR RAPIDS — With less than two weeks until the June 5 primary election, three women have accused Democratic candidate for governor Nate Boulton of sexual misconduct that includes inappropriate touching.
The Des Moines Register reported Wednesday that the women — all lawyers and two of them law school classmates of the Des Moines lawyer and state senator — made the allegations.
According to the Register, one woman said Boulton repeatedly grabbed her buttocks in a bar in 2015, while his wife was nearby.
The other women said that at social gatherings while they were in law school about a decade ago, Boulton, while clothed, repeatedly pressed his erect penis into their thighs.
The newspaper named two of the women and reported the allegations of the third anonymously. The Register did not say if the women had reached out to the newspaper to share their stories, or whether the newspaper had approached them for interviews.
Boulton, 38, who, according to polls, is running second to Fred Hubbell for the Democratic nomination to face GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds in November, apologized, but said his recollection of those events is not the same as those of his accusers.
“I want to clearly and unmistakably apologize to the women who have come forward,” Boulton said in a statement released by his campaign. “Regardless of the difference in my memory or the context of the situation, it is not my place to disqualify what these women felt at the time or in hindsight.”
Despite Boulton’s apology, the reaction — and condemnation — the other Democratic candidates was swift.
“As I have stated from the beginning of my campaign, sexual harassment or misconduct of any kind should not and cannot be tolerated. Period,” physician Andy McGuire said.
Nurse and union president Cathy Glasson called the reports of Boulton’s sexual misconduct “extremely disturbing … (and) disqualifies him from leading our state government.”
Another Democratic candidate, Ross Wilburn, chief diversity officer for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, decried the behaviors described in the report.
“Sexual or other forms of harassment are unacceptable. While I am learning about these allegations through the media, I have spent my career creating workplace environments that are safe, where all people are educated about proper conduct and where victims feel comfortable coming forward to report,” he said in a statement.
The campaign for Fred Hubbell, who is leading in the polls, said, "Fred has been very clear that sexual harassment and misconduct has no place in our society and will not be tolerated."
It also drew a rebuke from Democratic Party leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, an early backer of Boulton.
“Iowans should not tolerate sexual harassment, and women who come forward to tell their stories show great courage,” Petersen said, who called the “detailed and compelling” allegations a “serious matter.”
“Sexual harassment and misconduct should not be tolerated by anyone, anywhere,” she said.
Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, said in a statement: "Sexual harassment is unacceptable. Period. Everyone who comes forward with experiences of sexual harassment needs to be heard. Any candidate who represents our Party must embody and promote those principles."
Sexual harassment has been an issue in the gubernatorial campaign and state government this past year.
In 2017, a former Senate Republican staffer won a $1.75 million settlement from the state after she alleged sexual harassment and retaliation at the Capitol.
In March, GOP Majority Leader Bill Dix, R-Shell Rock, resigned from the Senate after he was captured on video kissing a female lobbyist in a Des Moines bar.
A Senate clerk was fired for sexually offensive comments.
And Reynolds fired a longtime friend and director of the Iowa Finance Authority, Dave Jamison, after receiving multiple accounts of him sexually harassing employees.
The Boulton campaign sought to distinguish the behavior described by the women quoted in the Register as different from allegations made against other men.
The alleged actions toward “social peers in no way equates to the disgraceful actions taken by men across the country and in the Iowa Statehouse who have assaulted, harassed, and threatened women with workplace consequences,” according to the campaign.
Boulton, the campaign said, did not act from a position of power and did not threaten retaliation or reprisal. His actions were outside of a workplace context and were before Boulton held public office, his campaign noted.
Responding to the allegations is an “embarrassing conversation for me to have today,” but can serve as lesson to others, Boulton said in his statement. “I think it is important we have it, and I hope young men can learn about gauging conduct in social settings and continue to learn about and engage in the discussion.”
The campaign took a similar tack, describing it as “a lesson to all young men to be respectful and aware of their actions toward women and how those actions may make women feel regardless of the settings or context, and take responsibility for any actions that have offended others.”
Boulton told the Register he does not plan to make changes to his campaign in the final days before the primary.
“I think I owe it to those people who have supported me to have that vision tested at the ballot box,” he said.
Early voting opened more than two weeks ago.