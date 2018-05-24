Early on, Nate Boulton got a lot of Iowa's labor unions behind him.
Both public and private sector unions enthusiastically jumped on board to support the young Des Moines lawyer and state senator.
But now that Boulton has suspended his campaign in the aftermath of sexual misconduct allegations, those unions that have typically been influential voices in Democratic politics are without a candidate. And with less than two weeks to go before the June 5th primary, it may be too late to direct members to another choice.
Some won't even try.
AFSCME Council 61, the state's largest public-sector union, was an early Boulton supporter, but a spokesperson, Mazie Stilwell, said Thursday that given its endorsement process, "we do not believe it is possible to make another endorsement in the primary."
Instead, in a statement supporting Boulton's decision to suspend his campaign, AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan, said, "who to vote for has always been and remains each AFSCME member’s personal choice."
This was the second time in four years that an AFSCME-endorsed candidate for governor dropped out before the primary.
In 2014, former state Rep. Tyler Olson ended his campaign before the primary. AFSCME was able to switch its endorsement to state Sen. Jack Hatch. But in that case, Olson's exit from the race came months before the balloting began.
This time, there are less than two weeks left. Also, more than 15,000 Democrats have already cast ballots, according to a tally from the Secretary of State's office.
It was only last month that the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, endorsed Boulton.
Lance Coles, a spokesman for the union said in an email Thursday that its executive committee could still make an endorsement, but he added, "they have not met to discuss this issue."
Coles said nothing would happen until after the Memorial Day holiday and possibly not before the primary.
Boulton had been running second in the six-person race for the Democratic nomination, with Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell leading, according to a pair of recent public opinion polls.
The Des Moines Register's poll had Hubbell with 31 percent of the vote, just short of the 35 percent needed to win the primary without having to go to a special convention.
If he were to gain even a small number of Boulton supporters, which the Register poll put at 20 percent, Hubbell could get across the 35 percent threshold.
Union leader Cathy Glasson of Iowa City was third at 13 percent. Nearly a quarter of the likely primary voters said they were undecided, the Register poll said.
Hours before the Boulton news broke Wednesday, Hubbell told the Quad-City Times editorial board that he thought he would get the 35 percent needed to win outright, something he's said frequently on the campaign trail.
Boulton had also won the endorsement of several of his Democratic colleagues in the Senate. But, as of Thursday afternoon, there was no sign yet of a significant shift to other candidates.
A prominent Boulton supporter in Scott County, Bev Strayhall, of Davenport, said she hadn't cast her ballot yet and didn't know what she'd do.
"A lot of us have talked among each other. I don't feel like I'm ready to jump ship," she said Thursday. But then, she added, "the ship has sailed."
"It was easy to get on board with Nate, it's going to take a while to think it through why I'd want to support anybody else," she said. "I don't feel that same connection to anybody else."