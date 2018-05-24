Iowa Sen. Nate Boulton has suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor.
The suspension comes a day after the Des Moines Register published the accounts of three women accusing Boulton, a Des Moines Democrat, of sexual misconduct.
“These the last 48 hours have been trying," Boulton said in a statement. "I again offer an apology to those whom I have harmed in any way. It is my hope there is some positive that can come from this moment as we strive to be the better people we can be in the coming days, weeks, months, and years. I know that will be my task moving on from here."
The Register report roiled the campaign less than two weeks before the June 5th primary.
Rivals Cathy Glasson, Andy McGuire and Ross Wilburn all called Wednesday for Bolton to step aside.
It also appears that Boulton's seat in the state Senate may be in jeopardy.
Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen said Thursday that Boulton should resign his seat.
"What we have learned in the last 24 hours makes it clear to me that Senator Boulton should also resign his position in the Iowa Senate," Petersen said in a statement. "If he chooses not to do so, I will support a full, independent investigation into allegations against him."
In his statement suspending his campaign, Boulton thanked his supporters and said, "Democrats must win in November so we can turn this state around."
He said that he would do what he could to support the ticket.
Boulton had been running second in the race for the nomination, according to a Des Moines Register poll, trailing Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell, 31 percent to 20 percent.
He also had won the endorsement of several unions in the state, including the influential AFSCME, Council 61.
In a statement shortly after Boulton suspended his campaign, AFSCME President Danny Homan said the union supported his decision.
“Who to vote for has always been and remains each AFSCME member’s personal choice," Homan said in the statement.
The union will not make another endorsement in the primary, according to a spokesperson.