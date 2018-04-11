U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos and Dave Loebsack, while both Democrats, had sharply different reactions to the announcement Wednesday that House Speaker Paul Ryan is leaving Congress at the end of the year.
In a statement, Bustos, D-Illinois, wished Ryan well, but then criticized him on a number of fronts.
"On his watch the deficit exploded to more than $1 trillion, endangering Social Security and Medicare. He also gave billionaires and corporate special interests massive windfall tax breaks while increasing health care costs for millions of hardworking Americans," Bustos said.
The congresswoman was elected in 2012, often targeting Ryan and his plans for entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare.
Loebsack, D-Iowa, was more conciliatory, thanking Ryan for his "dedication to our nation."
"While he and I would frequently disagree and were often on opposite sides of an issue, Paul has always been a civil and genial man," Loebsack said.
Loebsack added that with Ryan no longer having to worry about re-election, he hoped he would "work with those of us across the aisle to move our nation forward and avoid the petty political games that have plagued Washington.”
Ryan became speaker in 2015, succeeding John Boehner. In his announcement today, Ryan said he considers the tax reform package passed last year a major accomplishment. He also said military readiness has been improved.