U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., criticized President Donald Trump on Thursday following a report that Russia has nearly tripled its soybean sales to China.
"As a candidate, President Trump stood at a podium in 2016 and promised to 'end this war on the American farmer,'" Bustos said in a statement. "Now that China is canceling the purchase of American soybeans while tripling their business with Russia, it’s clear that this is just one more broken promise."
The Moline Democrat is a member of the House Agriculture Committee.
Bloomberg reported Thursday that Russian sales of soybeans to China have skyrocketed even as shipments there from American farmers have tailed off amid a trade dispute with the Trump administration.
Russia's agricultural agency said about 850,000 metric tons of soybeans were sold to China from last July through mid-May, Bloomberg reported. That figure is up from about 340,000 metric tons that were sold during the entire 12-month period, according to Chinese customs data.
Various news outlets have reported that China has cancelled U.S. soybean orders. That came after the administration and the Chinese engaged in a series of threats last month.
American leaders in both parties have long complained about China's trade policies, but Trump has been more aggressive, threatening tariffs on as much as $150 billion worth of goods.
China has retaliated and some of its potential targets hit home in the Midwest, including threats of duties on a range of farm products, including soybeans and ethanol.
A study commissioned by the Consumer Technology Association and National Retail Federation released earlier this month said tariffs on $50 billion worth of goods would mean a 6.7 percent hit to farm incomes and the loss of 1,800 Iowa jobs and 2,300 in Illinois.
The U.S. and China have been engaged in trade talks, which are continuing this week.