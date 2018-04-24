Bill Fawell, the Republican candidate for the Illinois 17th Congressional District, says Facebook is censoring his Elect Fawell page and that posts shared from a blog called theburningplatform.com were removed.
Fawell, an author and real estate broker from Galena, will face U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in the Nov. 6 election.
In a news release Monday, Fawell said Facebook deleted three articles on a discussion of the 1998 book "The Fourth Turning" by William Strauss and Neil Howe. The book theorizes on history and generational changes in society, asserting that every 80 to 100 years a "gray champion" emerges as a leader during a time of crisis.
In three posts titled "Winter is Coming," the blog's author, Jim Quinn, asserts President Donald Trump is the current gray champion.
Fawell said Facebook did not notify him the "Winter is Coming" posts were removed from his campaign site. He said he was notified by a supporter who tried to share the posts but could not find them.
Censorship is "the funeral for America," Fawell said Tuesday. "It's the end of our Constitution and Bill of Rights." He called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to resign and to have the social media website regulated by the federal government.
"Nothing is sacred anymore in America, and I feel as though I've lost more than a member of my family." Fawell said in his release. "We have lost the soul of our entire nation."
Fawell said Facebook prevented him from sharing posts from theburningplatform.com on his Elect Fawell Facebook page Tuesday morning.
Jared Smith, Bustos' communications director, said the posts may have been removed from Fawell's campaign site by Facebook as a precaution against the spread of misinformation.
"We've never experienced anything like that on our social media pages," Smith said. "It seems that Facebook is trying new things to address the rise of fake news on social media. I'm just wondering if perhaps that's what this is about."