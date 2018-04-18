U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, said Wednesday she's withdrawing from a group formed to lead a state discussion about the role of women in the Illinois Democratic Party.
Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, who was under fire for how he'd handled sexual misconduct complaints, formed the group in February, asking Bustos, Comptroller Susana Mendoza and State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, to lead the effort.
In a letter to Madigan dated Wednesday, Bustos said it would be impractical as a federal officeholder for her to play a role in an independently funded panel.
The congresswoman said that she, Mendoza and Ammons had determined such an arrangement would be necessary to operate outside the influence of the Illinois Democratic Party, which Madigan chairs.
The statement said Bustos had discussed the matter with the House Ethics Committee, legal counsel and others before deciding to step aside.
"I am disappointed that I cannot help lead this important effort to eliminate sexual harassment and advance women in the Democratic Party of Illinois," Bustos said in a statement Wednesday. "While I wish I didn’t have to step away before taking this panel to the next level, this decision will allow Comptroller Mendoza and State Rep. Ammons to establish an independent, legal entity that can do the work that needs to be done."