The campaign manager for Republican 2nd District congressional candidate Christopher Peters has challenged the nomination petition for rival Ginny Caligiuri to get on the June 5 primary ballot.
The objection was filed last Friday, the deadline to challenge petitions. A three-person panel is scheduled to hear the objection Tuesday.
In a letter to Secretary of State Paul Pate, Matthew Evans, the campaign manager for Peters, says that Caligiuri's petition doesn't have a sufficient number of signatures in Washington County, one of 24 counties in the district.
To get on the primary ballot for the 2nd district seat, Iowa law requires that candidates submit signatures from people living in at least 12 counties that are equal to 2 percent of the votes cast in that county for their party's candidate for president in the last election.
In Washington County, that would require 124 signatures to get on the GOP ballot, according to the Iowa Secretary of State's office.
Evans, though, says at least 14 of the 133 signatures Caligiuri submitted from Washington County are invalid because they're either duplicates or from people who do not live in the county.
"It is clear that due to the invalidity of these 14 signatures, they must be disqualified and removed from the total that Mrs. Caligiuri claimed from Washington County," Evans wrote.
With the 14 signatures disallowed, he said, Caligiuri would not qualify for the ballot.
Evans could not be immediately reached for comment Monday. And a spokesperson for Caligiuri's campaign declined comment.
A three-person review board hears objections to nomination petitions, and it is scheduled to meet at 1:45 p.m. in Des Moines on Tuesday.
The panel is made up of Pate, State Auditor Mary Mosiman and Attorney General Tom Miller.
Peters and Caligiuri are seeking to run against U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, in the general election.
Peters, a surgeon from Coralville, was the GOP candidate in 2016, and he is seeking the nomination again.
Caligiuri, a former bank vice president and small business owner from Osceola, announced her candidacy earlier this month.