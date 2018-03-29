Ginny Caligiuri vowed Thursday to stay in the race in Iowa's 2nd congressional district, but her campaign hasn't yet followed through on a vow to challenge the state panel's decision to reject its petition to be on the June 5 Republican primary.
Caligiuri's campaign posted a statement on its web site Thursday, saying: "Although there are several options available to this campaign following the three person panel's decision regarding Ginny's candidacy on Tuesday, we have decided that regardless of which option we choose, GINNY CALIGIURI IS STILL RUNNING FOR CONGRESS IN IOWA'S 2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT!!"
Shawn Zierke, Caligiuri's campaign manager, would not outline the options they're considering but raised the prospect of a write-in candidacy. She said Caligiuri, a business woman from Osceola, would not run an independent candidacy in the fall.
Meanwhile, Caligiuri continues to tour the district, her campaign said Thursday. Mail pieces were sent to people in four counties ahead of planned visits there next week, Zierke said. Caligiuri plans to be in Scott County on April 9 and 10.
On Tuesday, the three-person State Objection Panel upheld a challenge from Republican Christopher Peters' campaign. The panel ruled Caligiuri did not have a minimum number of signatures in 12 of the district's 24 counties, falling short when some signatures from Washington County were found to be duplicates or from people who didn't live within its borders.
After the hearing Tuesday, Caligiuri's camp vowed to challenge the ruling in court. It's not clear when a challenge would have to be filed, but ballots need to be prepared soon. Absentee and early voting begins in early May. The Scott County auditor's office said it would need to print ballots by April 21 in order to send them to overseas voters.
Lynn Hicks, a spokesman for the Iowa Attorney General's office, said in an email Thursday candidates normally would have 30 days to file a petition for judicial review, but the practical deadline is sooner, likely sometime in mid-April.
Kevin Hall, a spokesman for the Iowa Secretary of State's office, said Thursday his office sent a certified list of candidates to auditors Wednesday night.
Caligiuri, an evangelical who has emphasized her support for President Donald Trump, announced in early March she'd run. Peters, who was the GOP candidate in 2016 for the 2nd District office, said last year he would run again.
Incumbent Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, does not have a primary opponent. He is seeking a seventh term.