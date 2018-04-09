Ginny Caligiuri won't go to court to challenge a state panel decision to reject her petition to be on the Republican primary ballot in Iowa's 2nd congressional district, her campaign said Monday.
The campaign said she will pursue a write-in campaign to move to the general election.
"We believe the better effort is spent on the write-in campaign," said Shawn Zierke, spokesperson for the campaign.
The State Objection Panel, a three-person group, rejected Caligiuri's petition last month after it was challenged by Christopher Peters' campaign.
Peters was the party's 2016 nominee in the district and is running again to face incumbent Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, in the fall campaign.
Peters' campaign challenged Caligiuri's petition on the grounds that it fell short of getting enough signatures in enough counties to meet the requirements of the law to get on the ballot.
The state panel sided with Peters on a 3-0 vote. After the vote, Zierke said there would be a court challenge.
Meanwhile, Caligiuri, a social conservative from Osceola, has been traveling through the district and was in Scott County on Monday. She'll also be here Tuesday.