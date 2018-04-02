Mindy Ortiz Carpenter, of Davenport, is giving it another try.
Carpenter, a Republican, has filed to run for Scott County Recorder. She is seeking to unseat incumbent Recorder Rita Vargas, a Democrat.
In a news release Monday, Carpenter, who is from Davenport, said she has worked in the Recorder's office for 38 years and currently is the office's real estate specialist, overseeing a team of three. She also handles passports applications.
Carpenter said she would like to expand the number of days on which people could submit passport applications at the office and take appointments to do so.
She also said her years of experience and work ethic would help to elevate the office's level of service.
Carpenter is a member of AFSCME Council 61.
In 2014, she was nominated by a special GOP convention to fill the party's vacancy on the ballot for the Recorder's office. In the fall elections, she lost to Vargas by 6 percentage points, 53 percent to 47 percent.
This election cycle, Carpenter filed nominating petitions to run for the office. She was the only Republican to do so.
Carpenter is a graduate of Davenport West High School.
Vargas, who also is the only Democrat to have filed for the office by last week's deadline, is seeking a fifth term. She was first elected to the post in 2002.
The recorder's office handles vital records, such as marriage licenses, as well as real estate records. It also issues hunting and fishing licenses and registers certain recreational vehicles.