DES MOINES — Iowa’s four Catholic bishops are calling on the judiciary to recognize life.
Archibishop Michael Jackels of Dubuque and Bishop Thomas Zinkula of Davenport, Bishop R. Walker Nickless of Sioux City and Bishop Richard Pates of Des Moines issued a joint statement Friday saying the Iowa Catholic Conference "is pleased the Legislature has taken action to stop any trafficking in fetal body parts following an abortion and supports the life-affirming intent of the provision to stop abortions after a heartbeat can be detected."
The Iowa Legislature passed a bill restricting abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. If Gov. Kim Reynolds signs it into law, it could trigger a legal challenge to Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court case legalizing abortion.
“As Pope Francis has said, ‘Let us respect and love human life, especially vulnerable life in a mother’s womb.’ We call upon the judiciary to once again recognize that all life should be protected from the moment of conception to natural death,” the clergymen said in the joint statement.
Also Friday, pro-choice advocates planned to rally at the Iowa Capitol building, calling on Reynolds to veto the bill and urging state legislators to oppose budget provisions that would further defund Planned Parenthood of the Heartland. Attending the rally was Planned Parenthood President/CEO Suzanna de Baca.