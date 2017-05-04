The announcement of Costco's potential arrival in northeast Davenport has generated a considerable amount of buzz in the city, but many questions and concerns remain for residents of the 6th Ward.
Costco held a neighborhood meeting to discuss the site near 53rd Street and Elmore Avenue Thursday night at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, drawing more than a hundred attendees.
For many of those in attendance, traffic was the primary topic they wanted to discuss and were left desiring more after finding out the proposed entrances were on 53rd Street.
"This is awful," Jerry Ludden said. "This is going to make things 10 times worse."
The same feeling was echoed throughout the meeting as residents of the 6th Ward, who had concerns already about traffic, felt the development was making a bad situation worse.
Attendees queried Costco Midwest Development Manager Ted Johnson, Brian Whelan, senior vice president of Northwest Atlantic, which handles site selection work for Costco, and Pat Lynch, a civil engineer at Shive-Hattery, about having entrances either north or along Elmore, but were told they were not an option.
Alderman Jeff Justin, 6th Ward, said that property north of the proposed site was privately owned and that the current owners would like it to remain residential.
Johnson said Costco has not yet submitted any plans to the city, but does have an agreement in place to purchase the parcel from its current owner and is committed to the site development.
Although the vast majority bemoaned the traffic impacts, there still were many happy to see Costco coming to the market.
While many in attendance were not happy with answers provided, they did applaud when city of Davenport street maintenance engineer Eric Longlett informed the crowd of the city's application for grant funding to improve and expand 53rd Street.
"What that applies to is working with Costco and taking it all the way to Brady (Street) and making into a five-lane highway," Longlett said. "It was constructed in 1977 and needs to be improved."
As for the economic impact both in the neighborhood and city, there is more promising news.
Johnson said the site would anticipate 175-200 jobs, split evenly between part-time and full-time employees.
The minimum wage at Costco is $13.50 per hour, and entry-level cashiers have an accelerated rate of employment with wages increasing to $50,000 per year after five years of employment.
For employees with the company for more than one year, Johnson said the turnover rate is seven percent.
When questioned about potential impacts to property values, Justin recalled recent projects in the ward during his tenure that have been positive.
"I have found up and down Elmore, on Forest Grove the houses back up to Kohls and those parcels along that creek there have increased in value since I've been on the Council," Justin said.
City Administrator Corri Spiegel said that Costco's presence in Davenport would also benefit everyone in Scott County.
"Their property taxes would be paid just like any other commercial entities," Spiegel said. "In Scott County and the Iowa side, retail is not point of sale so all of the money generated within Scott County goes to Des Moines and gets divvied up per capita."
Johnson's comment that Costco will not seek tax increment financing drew the loudest applause during the meeting.
While many questions remain, there will be plenty of time for residents to seek answers as development on the parcel would requires a zoning change.
City planner Matt Flynn said within the rezoning process in city code is the requirement for meetings to occur before public hearings happen.
"Maybe 95 percent of the time those meetings happen after they file a formal application and we can tell people what specific time frame we're on," Flynn said.
Although nothing has been filed with the city, Flynn said there have been discussions about a submittal on May 15 and if that were to occur, a public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission would be June 6.
One week later, a recommendation by the commission would be made to the City Council.
"This is a big project so we as a staff need a lot of questions answered before then before we begin to do a thorough analysis because we don't have an application in hand," Flynn said.